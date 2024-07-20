SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 420 at Jefferies Financial Group

SThree (LON:STEM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 430 ($5.58) to GBX 420 ($5.45) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.13) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

LON:STEM opened at GBX 419 ($5.43) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 429.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 422.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. SThree has a 52 week low of GBX 330.50 ($4.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.93). The firm has a market cap of £557.06 million, a P/E ratio of 997.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, insider Timo Lehne bought 13,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £58,446.60 ($75,796.39). Insiders have purchased a total of 13,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,080 over the last ninety days. 6.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

