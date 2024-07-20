State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Voya Financial worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

