State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 5,624 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of HF Sinclair worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 39.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

