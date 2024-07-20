State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,796 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Juniper Networks worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,755,951.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $193,480.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at $34,755,951.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

