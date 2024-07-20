State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,386 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEX. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,402 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $184.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.32.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

