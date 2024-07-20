STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. William Blair raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $42.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.10 and a beta of 0.59.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 173.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

