S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at S&T Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.39%.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

