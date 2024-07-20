SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,633,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,821. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $229.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.