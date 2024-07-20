SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Shares Up 0.2%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 1,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $33.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

