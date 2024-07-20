SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Position Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,892,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 319,071 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $135.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

