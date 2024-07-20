Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital cut Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $27.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

