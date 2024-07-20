SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) CFO Sells $212,520.00 in Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) CFO Jesus Llorca sold 14,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SEACOR Marine Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE SMHI opened at $13.80 on Friday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. Analysts forecast that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 136,331 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine in the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 114.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.