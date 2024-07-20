SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. SANUWAVE Health shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands.

SANUWAVE Health Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

