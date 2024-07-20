Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $125.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $129.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.11. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,938,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

