SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,401 QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1,634.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 168,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 114,980 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 273,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 583,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 102,971 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Singular Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

QNST stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

