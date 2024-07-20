SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,389,000 after buying an additional 912,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,592 shares of company stock valued at $383,854 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

