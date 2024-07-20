SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 214,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 84,525 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 228,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

