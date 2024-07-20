SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in UWM by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in UWM by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in UWM by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UWM by 190.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UWM by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $753.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.50 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on UWMC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

