Royal Bank of Canada Raises Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($23.34) to GBX 2,200 ($28.53) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPI. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on CPI
Capita Price Performance
Capita Company Profile
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capita
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.