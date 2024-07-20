Royal Bank of Canada Raises Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($23.34) to GBX 2,200 ($28.53) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPI. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

LON CPI opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Thursday. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29.32 ($0.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £346.45 million, a P/E ratio of -205.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

