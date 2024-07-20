Roth Mkm Lowers Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Price Target to $3.50

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PET. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PET opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.76. Wag! Group has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wag! Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $50,053.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,361,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $50,053.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,361,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 96,700 shares of company stock valued at $138,889 and have sold 323,584 shares valued at $539,268. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wag! Group stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.36% of Wag! Group worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

