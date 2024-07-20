Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $19.21 Average PT from Analysts

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 414,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,588 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 228.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,315 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $88,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,142 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 37.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,845,364 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,550,165,000 after buying an additional 408,677 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIVN opened at $16.75 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

