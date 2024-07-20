Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,849,476,000 after buying an additional 1,644,751 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after acquiring an additional 672,095 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after acquiring an additional 475,329 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,301,000 after purchasing an additional 470,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
RIO stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.78. 2,312,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
