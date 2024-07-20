RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 260,412 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RFP Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 260,412 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 335,338 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.65.

American Express Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $6.82 on Friday, hitting $242.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,661,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,191. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $253.73. The stock has a market cap of $174.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.94 and a 200 day moving average of $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

