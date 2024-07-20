RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 2,583 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

RFP Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.7% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RFP Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,951 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,105,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,343,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,097 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. 296,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,658. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

