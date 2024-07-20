RFP Financial Group LLC Buys 5,247 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 1.5% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. 214,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $25.01.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.