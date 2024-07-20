Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RZLT. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rezolute

Rezolute Trading Up 2.5 %

RZLT stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.20. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Research analysts predict that Rezolute will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rezolute news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,124 shares of company stock worth $220,314. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute in the first quarter worth $37,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rezolute by 25.0% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at $4,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.