Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $2.32-2.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.320-2.340 EPS.
Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of REXR stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 1.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74.
Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.21%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile
Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.
