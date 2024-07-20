Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $2.32-2.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.320-2.340 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of REXR stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 1.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

