ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.20

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $12.20 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00109243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011870 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

