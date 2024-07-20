RB Global (TSE:RBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.92

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$111.92 and last traded at C$110.66, with a volume of 64207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$110.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$105.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.21. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.5137047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. RB Global’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

In other RB Global news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total value of C$75,690.86. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total transaction of C$75,690.86. Also, Senior Officer Baron Concors purchased 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$75.05 per share, with a total value of C$992,911.50. Insiders sold a total of 13,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

