RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in RB Global were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of RB Global by 1,152.4% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 193,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 603,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in RB Global by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 158,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $380,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,549.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,867 shares of company stock worth $3,370,272 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBA. Bank of America raised their target price on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of RB Global stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,066. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.08. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

