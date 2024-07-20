Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $575.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 99% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -49.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $694.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

