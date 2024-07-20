QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $188.27 and last traded at $191.17. 2,991,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,129,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.54.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

