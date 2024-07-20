Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Decreased by DOWLING & PARTN

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DOWLING & PARTN lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.