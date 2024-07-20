Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of C$297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.07 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.57.

NOA opened at C$27.09 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$24.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$724.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.58.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.45 per share, with a total value of C$317,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $554,850 over the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

