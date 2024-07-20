Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 37.62%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

