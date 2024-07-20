pufETH (PUFETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.80 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, pufETH has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One pufETH token can now be bought for about $3,522.19 or 0.05225059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pufETH has a total market cap of $524.27 million and $2.80 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 492,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 492,106.83354413. The last known price of pufETH is 3,500.8382091 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,129,745.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars.

