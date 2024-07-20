PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

PubMatic stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. PubMatic’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,674 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PubMatic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,190 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 92.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $4,711,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PubMatic by 1,073.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

