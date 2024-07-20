ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 310 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of MTUM traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $191.20. 625,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.26. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

