ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,112 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 1.4 %

Welltower stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,407. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 132.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $108.06.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.32.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

