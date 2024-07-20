ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $66,489,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,661. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $125.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.97. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

