ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 229,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 85,822 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 45,895 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 163,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 36,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FRA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. 1,159,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,409. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

