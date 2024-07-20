ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,878,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,647,000 after purchasing an additional 123,688 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,939,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.