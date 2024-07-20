ProVise Management Group LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $7.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,220,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,503. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

