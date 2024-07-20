ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,988 shares of company stock worth $26,068,355. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

GOOG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.39. 14,467,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,494,764. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.68 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

