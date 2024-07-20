ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Cut to $12.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PUMP. Barclays lifted their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PUMP

ProPetro Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.10. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,245.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,245.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in ProPetro by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 412,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 71.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 34,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 15.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.