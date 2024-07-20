Progress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 3,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.
Progress Acquisition Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.
About Progress Acquisition
Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
