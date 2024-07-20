Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.
Profound Medical Price Performance
Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $250.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.84.
Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 386.63% and a negative return on equity of 70.08%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profound Medical
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.
