Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Profound Medical Price Performance

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $250.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 386.63% and a negative return on equity of 70.08%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profound Medical

Profound Medical Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 747,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 67,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Profound Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 625,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Profound Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,177,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $5,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.