Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.75.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $167.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $170.92. The stock has a market cap of $396.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.30 and its 200 day moving average is $160.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

