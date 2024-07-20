PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.300 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PPG opened at $128.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut PPG Industries from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.93.

Get Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.