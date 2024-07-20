Polymath Price Hits $0.0984 on Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0984 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $90.98 million and approximately $8,313.29 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

